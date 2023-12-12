Poll: 20% of surveyed young adults say the Holocaust was a myth

People walk by an image of memorial candles, projected on the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City on the eve of annual Holocaust Remembrance Day, Monday, April 17, 2023. Israel holds the day of remembrance each year to remember the six million Jewish victims of the Nazi genocide during World War II. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

(NewsNation) — A new poll from The Economist/YouGov found 20% of young Americans surveyed think the Holocaust may have been a myth.

In that poll, 8% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 said they “strongly agree” that “the Holocaust is a myth,” while 12% said they “tend to agree.”

It was the highest rate among any age group; 0% of those 65 or older agreed with these statements.

There were also differences among different racial groups, with 13% of Black Americans saying they strongly or tend to agree and 5% of whites saying the same.

Scott Tranter, director of data science at Decision Desk HQ, cautioned against drawing sweeping conclusions from a single poll.

“The methodology is solid, but I think with all crosstabs, we need to see a long-term trend and not focus on just one poll — despite the methodology being solid, that does not mean the poll is not susceptible to normal statistical swings that may be smoothed out with multiple data points,” he said.

The sample size was relatively small, with about 200 surveyors in the 18-29 age range. Still, Holocaust education specialists argue there’s reason to believe knowledge about the Holocaust is lacking.

Greg Schneider, executive vice president at the Claims Conference, said his organization’s survey of Americans reported nearly a third of respondents believed substantially less than 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust, and that rate was higher among millennials.

“Unfortunately, younger adults further removed from the events of the Holocaust are susceptible to Holocaust denial and distortion,” Schneider said.

Barbara Goldstein, who serves as the executive director of the Florida-based Holocaust Education Resource Council, pointed to the technologies that many young adults use to help foster ignorance.

“A lot of young people don’t check their sources,” she said, pointing to social media as a problem.

She also noted that fewer than 20 states have laws on the books requiring students to be taught about the Holocaust.

Goldstein’s organization features resources including discussion guides teachers can use to teach the Holocaust to young people.

She said with more resources, teachers could be better equipped to teach this topic.

“[It] takes more money to educate and train more teachers,” she said.

Gretchen Skidmore, who directs education initiatives at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, said they also have lesson plans to help educators.

“The Museum’s lesson plans include primary sources from our collection including – survivor testimony, diaries, archival films, photographs, etc.,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Claims Conference is sponsoring new virtual reality projects that will aim to use technology to teach younger adults about the Holocaust.

The poll was released around the same time a group of U.S. senators unveiled a bill to reauthorize the Never Again Education Act, which helps fund Holocaust education.

“Failing to educate students about the gravity and scope of the Holocaust is a disservice to the memory of its victims and to our duty to prevent such atrocities in the future…reauthorizing the bipartisan Never Again Education Act will help ensure that educators have the resources needed to teach students about the Holocaust and help counter antisemitic bigotry and hate,” Nevada Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen said in a statement. “