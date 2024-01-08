Americans are not satisfied with the way democracy is working

The Capitol Dome is seen as lawmakers prepare to depart for the holiday recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(NewsNation) — With less than ten months to go before the 2024 election, most Americans aren’t happy with the way democracy is working in the United States, according to a new Gallup survey.

A record low 28% of U.S. adults are satisfied with the way democracy is working — down seven points from the last time Gallup asked the question shortly after rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Since 2021, Republicans, Democrats and independents have all soured on democracy, with GOP respondents (17%) the least likely to say they are satisfied. By comparison, 38% of Democrats are satisfied with the way democracy is working, down nine points over the past two years.

Attitudes also vary by education. Satisfaction among those with a high school education or less fell 15 points from 36% in 2021 to 21% now. Meanwhile, 30% of college graduates are satisfied, just three points lower than in 2021.

In 1984, when Gallup first asked the question, 61% of those surveyed were satisfied with the way democracy was working. By 1992, that percentage plummeted to 36% amid an economic recession and congressional scandals before rebounding to 52% near the end of the decade.

Americans’ dissatisfaction with democracy reflects a broader negativity that’s shown up in national polls.

NewsNation’s polling shows most people, 69%, think the country is on the “wrong track.” That number had steadily dropped to 62% in August before reversing course in November.

Compared to just over a decade ago, substantially fewer people believe the “American dream” still exists, according to a recent Wall Street Journal/NORC survey.

Historic survey data from Gallup suggests a broader shift in attitude has taken place over the past twenty years.

The last time most Americans were satisfied with the way things were going was in January 2004, per Gallup. That number plunged to 7% in October 2008 during the Great Recession and has only eclipsed 40% three times since — January, February and March of 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest data highlighting Americans’ satisfaction with democracy is based on a Dec. 1-20, 2023, survey.