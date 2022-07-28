(NewsNation) — NewsNation commissioned a poll of registered voters, through Decision Desk HQ, to gauge attitudes related to violent crime, school boards and education policy, and political issues surrounding elections in 2022 and beyond.

NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ asked more than 1,000 registered voters about their feelings on the involvement in local school board politics and elections, top concerns related to K-12 education, the importance of crime as an issue in the upcoming elections, and sentiments on prospective candidates for the 2024 presidential election.

The poll was conducted on July 22 and 24 using an online voter panel. Margins of error vary per question because the number of people who answered each question is different (learn more about why margins of error matter here).

See the full results of the poll below:

Question 1: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? (Margin of error: 3.03%.)

Strongly approve: 16.15%

Somewhat approve: 26.68%

Somewhat disapprove: 17.13%

Strongly disapprove: 40.04%

Question 2: Thinking about issues facing the country today, how concerned are you about the COVID-19 pandemic? (Margin of error: 2.986%.)

Very concerned: 27.79%

Somewhat concerned: 36.45%

Not too concerned: 23.62%

Not at all concerned: 12.14%

Question 3: Which of the following do you think is a bigger threat to the United States today? (Margin of error: 2.997%.)

Russia: 37.68%

China: 34.46%

Iran: 2.72%

North Korea: 6.22%

Afghanistan: 0.95%

Other: 4.24%

Not sure: 13.73%

Question 4: And how concerned are you about inflation? (Margin of error: 2.943%.)

Very concerned: 65.88%

Somewhat concerned: 27.67%

Not too concerned: 4.64%

Not at all concerned: 1.81%

Question 5: Which do you think is a bigger problem facing the United States today: Inflation, unemployment, crime, or COVID-19? (Margin of error: 2.996%.)

Inflation: 62.16%

Unemployment: 5.50%

COVID-19: 14.81%

Crime: 17.53%

Question 6: Do you think that state District Attorneys should be more or less lenient when prosecuting first-time or nonviolent offenders? (Margin of error: 2.975%.)

More lenient: 29.48%

Less lenient: 35.48%

About the same: 35.04%

Question 7: How involved would you say you are in your local school district? (Margin of error: 3.076%.)

Very involved: 10.45%

Somewhat involved: 20.04%

Not too involved: 23.64%

Not at all involved: 45.87%

Question 8: Within the past two years, have you voted in a school board election? (Margin of error: 3.059%.)

Yes: 32.58%

No: 58.47%

Not sure: 8.95%

Question 9: How much control do you think parents should have over public school curriculum? (Margin of error: 2.999%.)

A lot of control: 24.94%

A moderate level of control: 37.61%

A little control: 28.05%

No control at all: 9.41%

Question 10: Of the following issues related to public schools, which of the following would you say you are most concerned about? (Margin of error: 2.769%.)

Properly responding to the COVID 19 pandemic: 13.71%

Accurately teaching the history of race in the US: 19.31%

Giving parents a bigger say in school decisions: 18.43%

Finding qualified teachers: 27.52%

Improving and maintaining school buildings and playgrounds: 8.08%

Responsibly managing school budgets: 12.96%

Question 11: Thinking about the 2022 congressional elections, how important is the issue of crime in making your decision about who to vote for? (Margin of error: 3.087%.)

Very important: 46.88%

Somewhat important: 39.93%

Not too important: 9.20%

Not at all important: 3.98%

Question 12: Would you say recent Supreme Court decisions have made you more or less likely to vote in the 2022 midterm elections? (Margin of error: 3.087%.)

More likely to vote: 54.76%

Less likely to vote: 7.17%

Neither more or less likely to vote: 38.06%

Question 13: Do you think that President Biden should run for reelection in 2024? (Margin of error: 3.039%.)

Yes: 21.86%

No: 60.51%

Unsure: 17.63%

Question 14: How concerned are you about President Biden’s health? (Margin of error: 2.856%.)

Very concerned: 31.00%

Somewhat concerned: 30.26%

Not too concerned: 22.74%

Not at all concerned: 16.00%

Question 15: If President Biden chose not to run for reelection in 2024, who would you most prefer as the Democratic candidate? (Margin of error: 3.07%.)

Vice President Kamala Harris: 16.12%

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg: 7.78%

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker: 2.48%

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders: 10.72%

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 5.64%

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer: 4.15%

California Governor Gavin Newsom: 8.94%

Someone else: 44.17%

Question 16: Do you think that former President Trump should run for president in 2024? (Margin of error: 3.066%.)

Yes: 34.91%

No: 56.91%

Unsure: 8.19%

Question 17: If President Trump chose not to run in 2024, who would you most prefer as the Republican candidate? (Margin of error: 2.998%.)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis: 23.38%

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton: 1.82%

Texas Governor Greg Abbott: 3.84%

Former Vice President Mike Pence: 20.49%

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley: 4.82%

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem: 2.84%

Texas Senator Ted Cruz: 4.72%

Someone else: 38.1%

Question 18: How likely are you to vote in your next school board election? (Margin of error: 2.906%.)

Very likely: 32.79%

Somewhat likely: 23.39%

Not very likely: 21.08%

Not at all likely: 22.73%

Question 19: Compared to three months ago, do you feel generally more safe or less safe in your community? (Margin of error: 3.089%.)

More safe: 15.98%

Less safe: 30.91%

Neither more or less safe: 53.11%

Question 20: Which party do you trust to do a better job handling crime? (Margin of error: 3.066%.)

The Democratic Party: 34.85%

The Republican Party: 43.28%

Not sure: 21.86%

Question 21: Overall, would you say you are better or worse off financially than you were about a year ago? (Margin of error: 3.097%.)

Better off: 20.22%

Worse off: 47.72%

Neither better or worse off: 32.06%

Question 22: Thinking about other topics, if the election for the U.S. Congress in your district was held today, which of the following candidates would you most likely vote for? (Margin of error: 3.063%.)

The Republican candidate: 42.52%

The Democratic candidate: 43.73%

A third party candidate: 6.61%

Would not vote: 7.14%

Question 23: What is the highest degree or level of school you have completed? If you’re currently enrolled in school, please indicate the highest degree you have received. (Margin of error: 2.873%.)

Post-graduate degree: 15.55%

Bachelor’s degree: 24.84%

Some college or associate’s degree: 28.21%

High school diploma or less: 31.40%

Question 24: Which political party do you most closely identify with? (Margin of error: 2.988%.)