Republican confidence in big business at record low

(NewsNation) — Republicans’ confidence in big business is at a record low, according to a Gallup poll.

Prior to 2021, Republicans viewed big business in a positive light, according to Gallup.

Some 35% of Republicans report having very little or no confidence in big business, and 45% expressed some confidence in it. Only 18% said they have a great deal of confidence in big business.

While still low, Republican skepticism of big tech has eased slightly, according to Gallup.

A total of 37% report having little or no confidence in large technology companies, but 22% had a lot of confidence in them. According to Gallup, these ratings are slightly better than they were in 2021.

As it pertains to Democrats’ and independents’ perspective, their view on big business has remained consistently low, according to Gallup. For big tech, however, Democrats’ confidence has declined from positive to neutral, without any rebound. And confidence among independents has remained neutral.