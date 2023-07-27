Voters blame crime on drugs, breakdown of family among others

(NewsNation) — Nearly 30% of voters suspect drugs and substance abuse are the root causes of crime in their communities, but voters’ answers were scattered across several possible causes in a new NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll.

Nearly 17% of voters chose the breakdown of family units as the root cause. Fewer attributed crime to lack of adequate mental health and treatment programs, and underfunded law enforcement.

Those views are strongly divided along party lines.

Republican voters were about three times as likely as Democrats to say the breakdown of the family unit and underfunding of police were to blame.

Democrats, on the other hand, were more than three times as likely to pinpoint systemic racism and lack of adequate mental health services as the root cause.

While there isn’t one blanket cause of all crime, there is a known connection between crime and the state of the economy, said Richard Rosenfeld, chair of the Council on Criminal Justice’s Crime Trends Working Group.

“Interestingly, it seemed to me that neither Republicans nor Democrats rank the state of the economy as a driver of crime rates, even though that does emerge in the research and your respondents are very concerned about inflation,” Rosenfeld said. “And there’s quite good research now suggesting that increases in inflation can drive up crime rates.”

Inflation remains the top issue for American voters — based on the same DDHQ poll — but their concerns about crime are also notable. About 58% said they are very worried or somewhat worried about being the victim of a violent crime.

However, Decision Desk HQ’s Scott Tranter noted that inflation and the economy have been top issues for voters since the 2022 election cycle. “While counter-intuitive, our poll is showing these are two separate, noncorrelated issues.”

Decision Desk HQ surveyed 1,000 U.S. registered voters between July 17 and 18 with an estimated overall 3% margin of error.