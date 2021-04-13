NewsNation names Allison Harris as new Washington DC correspondent

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) – NewsNation, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s cable network

reaching 75 million television households across the United States, announced that Allison Harris

has joined the network as a correspondent in its Washington, D.C., news bureau. In her new role, Ms.

Harris will provide fact-based, unbiased coverage of news events at the White House to NewsNation

viewers across the country.

“Allison is a fantastic reporter with great instincts, and I’m looking forward to having her join the team as

we build a news bureau based on sound journalism and fearless reporting,” said NewsNation Washington

Bureau Chief Mike Viqueira. “She’ll help us ramp up our efforts to provide viewers with the fact-based

information they need to understand what is going on in the U.S. capital during an especially important

time in our nation’s history.”

Ms. Harris comes to NewsNation from KDFW-TV in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where she covered

breaking news and high-profile stories, including Hurricane Harvey, this summer’s protests for social

justice, and major shootings in Dallas, El Paso, and Odessa. She also has extensive experience covering

Texas politics.

Prior to her tenure at KDFW-TV, Ms. Harris was a reporter for KOTV-TV in Tulsa, Oklahoma and KXII-TV in

Sherman, Texas. She has been recognized by the National Press Club for her reporting on animal abuse

prosecution and won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award in 2016 for her coverage of a police shooting in Tulsa.

Ms. Harris earned her degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma.

Viewers can find Ms. Harris and fellow NewsNation Washington, D.C., correspondent, Joe Khalil, reporting

live on NewsNation weeknights from 6 to 10 p.m. ET (see here for where you can watch or stream) and

24/7 on the NewsNationNow app and at NewsNationNow.com.