NewsNation names Allison Harris as new Washington DC correspondent

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) – NewsNation, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s cable network
reaching 75 million television households across the United States, announced that Allison Harris
has joined the network as a correspondent in its Washington, D.C., news bureau. In her new role, Ms.
Harris will provide fact-based, unbiased coverage of news events at the White House to NewsNation
viewers across the country.
“Allison is a fantastic reporter with great instincts, and I’m looking forward to having her join the team as
we build a news bureau based on sound journalism and fearless reporting,” said NewsNation Washington
Bureau Chief Mike Viqueira. “She’ll help us ramp up our efforts to provide viewers with the fact-based
information they need to understand what is going on in the U.S. capital during an especially important
time in our nation’s history.”
Ms. Harris comes to NewsNation from KDFW-TV in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where she covered
breaking news and high-profile stories, including Hurricane Harvey, this summer’s protests for social
justice, and major shootings in Dallas, El Paso, and Odessa. She also has extensive experience covering
Texas politics.
Prior to her tenure at KDFW-TV, Ms. Harris was a reporter for KOTV-TV in Tulsa, Oklahoma and KXII-TV in
Sherman, Texas. She has been recognized by the National Press Club for her reporting on animal abuse
prosecution and won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award in 2016 for her coverage of a police shooting in Tulsa.
Ms. Harris earned her degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma.
Viewers can find Ms. Harris and fellow NewsNation Washington, D.C., correspondent, Joe Khalil, reporting
live on NewsNation weeknights from 6 to 10 p.m. ET (see here for where you can watch or stream) and
24/7 on the NewsNationNow app and at NewsNationNow.com.