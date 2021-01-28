NewsNation names Mike Viqueira Washington DC bureau chief

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) – WGN America, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s, wholly-owned cable network currently reaching 75 million U.S. television households, today announced that Mike Viqueira has joined the network as Washington, D.C., Bureau Chief, overseeing the content provided for NewsNation, the country’s only live unbiased national newscast airing in primetime every night.

Mr. Viqueira will oversee the development and daily operations of the network’s newly established bureau and will lead all of its Washington-based newsgathering, reporting to Jennifer Lyons, WGN America’s Vice President of News. Mr. Viqueira joins Nexstar from CBS Evening News, where for the last year he contributed to the Washington launch of CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell as lead Washington writer, focusing on the broadcast’s coverage of politics.

“Mike’s depth of knowledge and long career in our nation’s capital make him the perfect choice to build out and lead our DC Bureau,” said Lyons. “Mike has spent years covering Congress and the White House; that experience and history will help NewsNation continue delivering on its mission of reporting without bias.”

Prior to his tenure at CBS Evening News, Mr. Viqueira spent 15 years with NBC News as a producer, Chief MSNBC Congressional Correspondent, and NBC News White House Correspondent. He also served as Senior Correspondent and Washington Bureau Chief for Al Jazeera America. Mr. Viqueira began his career at NHK Japan Broadcasting, where he produced the network’s US coverage.

“This is an important moment in the history of our nation’s democracy, and I’m beyond thrilled for the opportunity to build our bureau and lead our journalists here at NewsNation DC, as we report on the policies, politics and positions that directly impact people everywhere across the country,” said Mr. Viqueira.

A published author, Mr. Viqueira is also a three-time Emmy Award winner and the recipient of the Joan Barone Award for Outstanding Coverage of Congress. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government and Politics from The University Maryland, where he is often a guest lecturer and moderator.