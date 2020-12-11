NewsNation, WGN America coming to fuboTV in January 2021

IRVING, Texas (NewsNation Now) — The cable network WGN America and its primetime national newscast “NewsNation” are heading to a second streaming service in 2021.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced Friday that WGN America reached a new multi-year comprehensive agreement with fuboTV beginning in mid-January. WGN America will be available to fuboTV subscribers through its base package, fubo Standard.

Friday’s announcement marks Nexstar’s second agreement with a subscription-based streaming service reached this month. WGN America is also coming to YouTubeTV in January 2021.

“This agreement with fuboTV is another significant step forward in the strategic expansion of WGN America,” said Sean Compton, President of the Networks Division of Nexstar Inc. “We are excited to be adding fuboTV’s customers to the reach of the network, and to be bringing NewsNation to even more viewers at a time when so many people are looking for fact-based, unbiased reporting to help them make sense of rapidly changing events across the nation.”