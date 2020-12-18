NewsNation, WGN America joins Hulu in 2021

IRVING, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Cable network WGN America, along with its primetime national nightly newscast “NewsNation,” is joining a third streaming service in the new year.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced Friday that WGN America reached its first-ever multi-year comprehensive agreement with Hulu to be carried by the streaming service beginning Jan. 19, 2021.

The agreement also restores Nexstar’s ABC-affiliated television stations to Hulu + Live TV. Earlier this month, Nexstar announced deals with two other streaming services for 2021: YouTubeTV and FuboTV.

The agreement enables WGN America to add approximately 4 million new Hulu + Live TV subscribers to the national reach of the cable network, currently available in approximately 75 million television households across the United States.

“We are very pleased to reach an agreement with one of the country’s premier live TV streaming services and we’re looking forward to making our entertainment content and NewsNation available to 4 million new subscribers throughout the country,” said Sean Compton, President of the Networks Division of Nexstar Inc.