NewsNation, WGN America joins Sling TV in 2021 as Nexstar Media Group and Dish Network reach multi-year deal

IRVING, Texas (NewsNation Now) — NewsNation and WGN America will be joining Sling TV in early 2021. This comes as WGN America’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced that it has reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with DISH Network.

The deal restores WGN America to DISH Network’s programming line-up and Nexstar’s 164 local television stations across the country.

“Nexstar’s local television stations and WGN America had been off DISH Network’s satellite system since Dec. 2. We regret the inconvenience experienced by our viewers and look forward to again providing them with leading network and local programming,” Nexstar Media Group said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The agreement means that more than 5 million DISH subscribers will again have access to the highly-rated network and local entertainment, sports, and news programming provided by Nexstar television stations and by WGN America, home of the country’s only live prime-time national newscast, NewsNation. During the last three months, Nexstar successfully completed more than 250 distribution agreements with its satellite, cable, telco, and streaming partners. Combined with similar agreements reached with other providers in 2019, Nexstar now has long-term visibility regarding future retransmission and carriage fees covering 90% of the company’s footprint through 2022. Nexstar Media Group

WGN America is also joining YouTube TV, Hulu and fuboTV in 2021. The cable network is already streaming on AT&T Now.