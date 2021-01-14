NewsNation, WGN America joins Vidgo this week

IRVING, Texas (NewsNation Now) — NewsNation and WGN America will be joining Vidgo on Friday.

“The agreement enables WGN America to expand its reach to one of the country’s newest live TV streaming platforms; Vidgo has experienced significant subscriber growth since launching in December 2019. WGN America is the home of NewsNation, the country’s only live nationwide newscast airing in prime-time every night,” WGN America’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. said in a statement.

WGN America is also joining YouTube TV, Hulu and Sling TV this month. The cable network is already streaming on AT&T Now and fuboTV. The new streaming platforms announced in the last few months will expand the network’s reach by 8.5 million subscribers.

“Today’s announcement continues the steady strategic expansion of WGN America,” said Sean Compton, President of the Networks Division of Nexstar Inc. “We are excited to be adding Vidgo’s customers the network’s reach, and to be bringing NewsNation and Banfield to more viewers who can watch us whenever and wherever they desire.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.