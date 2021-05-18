Nexstar names former ABC News executive Michael Corn president of news for NewsNation

CHICAGO (Nexstar)—Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Tuesday named former ABC News Senior Executive Producer Michael Corn as President of News for NewsNation, the company’s national cable network reaching 75 million television households across the United States.

In this newly created position, Corn will be responsible for the long-term strategy and day-to-day operations of NewsNation’s current news programming and any future content expansion. Corn will begin his new role immediately and report to Sean Compton, President of Nexstar Media Inc.’s Networks Division.

For the last seven years, Corn served as Senior Executive Producer of ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” the #1 most-watched morning news show in the country for the last nine consecutive seasons. While at “GMA,” Corn was responsible for all editorial decisions, bookings, news coverage planning and breaking news, and oversaw a staff of more than 200 reporters, producers, writers and photojournalists. Under his leadership, “GMA” earned five Emmy Awards, including the 2017 and 2018 awards for “Outstanding Morning Program.”

“Michael is a talented, innovative, producer and executive with more than 25 years of network experience in the news business,” Compton said. “He has built award-winning news broadcasts and understands NewsNation’s mission to provide our audience with fact-based news without bias. Throughout his career at ‘GMA’ and ‘World News,’ Michael delivered high-quality journalism and demonstrated the ability to drive audience growth. He is a great fit for NewsNation and will be a tremendous leader for the network.”

Prior to “GMA,” Corn served as the Executive Producer of ABC News’ flagship evening news broadcasts, “World News with Diane Sawyer” and “World News Weekend” with David Muir. During his tenure, “World News” won some of the most prestigious awards in journalism, including the 2014 Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence in Television, and the 2013 Edward R. Murrow Award for “Best Newscast” for breaking news coverage of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. In addition, for the first time in seven years the broadcast finished first among adults 25-54 in consecutive ratings periods, making Sawyer the first female anchor to win for an evening news broadcast.

“I’m extremely impressed with NewsNation and its mission, as well as with the breadth and depth of the experience of the news staff,” Corn said. “Our ability to tap into a network of over 5,500 journalists and 110 newsrooms is unparalleled in this business. I’m excited to showcase the best and brightest people and stories from all over the country as we bring viewers news they can trust. I am thrilled to join this team.”

Prior to his role as Executive Producer of “World News,” Corn served in a series of positions of increasing responsibility at ABC News; he joined the network as an investigative producer for “Good Morning America” in 2002. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in English.