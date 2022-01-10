George Will, who is joining NewsNation as Senior Contributor, is a columnist for The Washington Post, a Pulitzer Prize Winner for Commentary and was dubbed “perhaps the most powerful journalist in America” by the WSJ. In 2020, he received the National Society for Newspaper Columnists 2020 Ernie Pyle Lifetime Achievement Award. His latest book, American Happiness and Discontents, was re-leased in September 2021. Other works include: The Conservative Sensibility and Res-toration: Congress, Term Limits and the Recovery of Deliberative Democracy.

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — NewsNation, Nexstar Media Inc.’s wholly-owned cable network reaching 75 million U.S. television households, announced Monday that renowned political commentator George Will is joining the network as a senior contributor beginning Jan. 15.

“NewsNation meets a national need for news delivered without political agendas, clenched fists, and raised voices,” Will said in a statement. “It offers news leavened by a sense of the complexity and grandeur of American history: this nation was not made by flimsy people, and it is not flimsy.”

Will is a columnist for The Washington Post, a Pulitzer Prize winner for commentary, and was dubbed “perhaps the most powerful journalist in America” by the WSJ. In 2020, he received the National Society for Newspaper Columnists’ 2020 Ernie Pyle Lifetime Achievement Award. His latest book, “American Happiness and Discontents,” was released in September 2021. Other works include “The Conservative Sensibility” and “Restoration: Congress, Term Limits and the Recovery of Deliberative Democracy.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have George join our team.” Michael Corn, president of news for NewsNation said. “His keen insight and expertise will ensure NewsNation’s audience gets the very best analysis in this highly-charged political year.”

The network plans to have Will contribute on all platforms and to play a key role in the coverage of the upcoming midterm elections.

NewsNation is available weekday mornings from 6 to 9 a.m. and weeknights from 6 to 11 p.m. ET, with encore presentations until 3 a.m. ET. On Saturday and Sunday, the network airs original newscasts from 7 to 9 p.m. ET (click here to see where you can watch or stream), followed by encore presentations of “Banfield,” “On Balance With Leland Vittert” and “Dan Abrams Live.” NewsNation is also available 24/7 on the NewsNationNow app and at NewsNationNow.com.

