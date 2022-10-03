Bill Maher, Dan Rather, Stephen A. Smith, Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, Whoopi Goldberg, and Dr. Anthony Fauci are among the guests appearing on the debut week of “CUOMO” on NewsNation from October 3 through 7 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CST

(NewsNation) — Monday, October 3, 2022 – Multi award-winning broadcast anchor and attorney, Chris Cuomo makes his highly anticipated return to primetime with the debut of CUOMO on NewsNation on Monday, October 3 (8 pm ET/7 pm CT). Confirmed guests for the show’s premiere week include Bill Maher, Dan Rather, Stephen A. Smith, Andrew Yang, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Tulsi Gabbard and Whoopi Goldberg.

UPCOMING GUESTS ON “CUOMO” – 10/3-10/7 (Subject to Change) – Weeknights 8pm ET/7CT

Monday, Oct. 3

Guests: Dan Rather; Bill Maher

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Guest: Stephen A. Smith

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Guest: Andrew Yang

Thursday, Oct. 6

Guest: Dr. Anthony Fauci

Friday, Oct. 7

Guests: Tulsi Gabbard, Whoopi Goldberg

