(NewsNation) — Monday, October 3, 2022 – Multi award-winning broadcast anchor and attorney, Chris Cuomo makes his highly anticipated return to primetime with the debut of CUOMO on NewsNation on Monday, October 3 (8 pm ET/7 pm CT). Confirmed guests for the show’s premiere week include Bill Maher, Dan Rather, Stephen A. Smith, Andrew Yang, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Tulsi Gabbard and Whoopi Goldberg.
UPCOMING GUESTS ON “CUOMO” – 10/3-10/7 (Subject to Change) – Weeknights 8pm ET/7CT
Monday, Oct. 3
Guests: Dan Rather; Bill Maher
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Guest: Stephen A. Smith
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Guest: Andrew Yang
Thursday, Oct. 6
Guest: Dr. Anthony Fauci
Friday, Oct. 7
Guests: Tulsi Gabbard, Whoopi Goldberg
