Blake Burman Joins NewsNation as Chief Washington Correspondent

Former Fox Business White House Reporter Joins NewsNation as the Network

Continues Expansion of DC Bureau

(NewsNation) — NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing cable news network, today announced that Blake Burman has been named Chief Washington DC Correspondent. Burman joins NewsNation reporters Allison Harris, Kellie Meyer, Tom Dempsey, Joe Khalil, Evan Lambert, and DC bureau chief Mike Viqueira as the Network further expands its Washington DC bureau.

“Blake Burman is a seasoned journalist who has interviewed presidents, senators, members of Congress, and economic leaders,” commented Mike Viqueira, Washington DC bureau chief for NewsNation. “We are looking forward to having Blake join our team as we continue to cover political stories that impact our viewers’ lives by providing insights and perspectives from both sides of the aisle,” he added.

Previously, Blake Burman served as the Fox Business Network White House correspondent and had been with Fox Business since 2015. Burman reported across the country for the 2016 presidential campaign and permanently moved to the White House beat in January 2017. Known for his tough-but-fair briefing room questioning, often with a focus on the intersection of business, the economy, and politics, Burman routinely engaged with the President, Vice President, Treasury Secretary, and senior government officials.

“NewsNation is focusing on what so many people across the country want: just the news, without preconceived notions. I can’t wait to join this talented team to report on the stories that consume Washington and the policies that people with varying perspectives find meaningful,” commented Burman.

Burman has reported across four continents from the biggest news-making summits and political gatherings and was lauded for his one-on-one interview with the President during the height of the COVID pandemic. Burman’s White House reporting continued through the first six months of the Biden administration. In addition to leading FOX Business’ White House coverage, Burman often contributed to FOX News’ White House team. He also anchored across both networks, including anchoring business shows during market hours.

About NewsNation



NewsNation, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) property, is the fastest-growing national cable news network reaching 70 million television households across the United States. Validated by independent watchdog groups, NewsNation is America’s source for engaging and unbiased news, which reflects the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local and national.