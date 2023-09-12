Connell McShane Joins NewsNation as Anchor of NewsNation Now from 3-5 PM ET

CHICAGO, IL – September 12, 2023 – NewsNation, the fastest-growing network in cable news, today announced that Connell McShane will join the network as host of the afternoon weekday program NewsNation Now from 3-5 p.m. ET, beginning Monday, September 25th. The show will broadcast from the new state-of-the-art studios in New York City with additional contributions from NewsNation’s Headquarters in Chicago. Nichole Berlie will continue in her role as anchor of NewsNation Now and move to an earlier timeslot of 1-3 p.m. ET.

In making the announcement, NewsNation President of News Michael Corn said, “Connell is an exceptional anchor and reporter. As we continue building a 24-hour network Monday through Sunday, his broad and expansive background make him a great addition to our powerful anchor lineup.”

McShane added, “The mission statement at NewsNation is to be a source of unbiased news coverage, which is what I’ve always tried to be. This seems like a perfect match, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Most recently, Mr. McShane served as anchor and chief national correspondent for FOX Business Network across the network’s daytime and primetime programming. During his tenure, he anchored and reported from around the globe, including numerous trips to China, on-the-ground reporting from Eastern Europe during the recent refugee crisis shaped by the war in Ukraine, and extensive coverage of the last six presidential elections. Additionally, he has covered top business, economic, and political news headlines such as the rise of inflation and the future of drone technology.

Mr. McShane joined FBN as a business reporter when the network launched in 2007. After only a year, he was promoted as co-anchor of the network’s early morning program FOX Business Morning before moving to the midday morning show Markets Now. From 2018 to 2021, Mr. McShane hosted the afternoon show After the Bell. In March 2021, he was appointed chief national correspondent for the network. In that role, he traveled to more than 35 states, reporting on the impact of the pandemic for a special series called “State of the Economy.” In addition to his television duties, Mr. McShane was a radio news anchor and Friday host of Imus in the Morning from 2011 to 2017.

Previously, Mr. McShane was a reporter at Bloomberg Radio & Television where he appeared on shows such as Evening Edition, On the Markets, and Marketweek. In the early days at Bloomberg, he covered local news in New York City, including the aftermath of the September 11th attacks in 2001, before transitioning to focus on financial news where he reported live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Additionally, he anchored a syndicated a morning radio show called Bloomberg The First Word.

Mr. McShane began his career in broadcasting as a sports broadcaster for WBRK Radio in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and still occasionally serves as a play-by-play broadcaster for college basketball and football games. He graduated from Fordham University with a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies.

In April, NewsNation expanded to 24-hours Monday through Friday and launched two new shows, including a nightly newscast, Elizabeth Vargas Reports (weeknights, 6 p.m. ET) and a political ensemble program The Hill (weeknights, 5 p.m. ET). According to Nielsen Media Research, NewsNation delivered its highest-rated month ever in primetime total viewers in June and remains the only cable news network to post triple-digit growth year-over-year in primetime. Earlier this month, Ad Fontes ranked NewsNation as one of the most reliable and least bias networks in cable news.