Elizabeth Vargas takes your questions ahead of NewsNation debut

(NewsNation)- Emmy award-winning journalist and television host Elizabeth Vargas is taking your questions ahead of the debut of “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” on April 3.

Join Elizabeth and PIX11 anchor Tamsen Fadal for a candid conversation featuring questions from viewers across America which will be streamed online and on Facebook on Monday, April 3, starting at 12p/11C. This interactive live stream will also be featured on Facebook pages of Nexstar stations across the country.

Have a question for Elizabeth? Please leave it using the form below and it may be selected as part of the live conversation.

Then you can join the stream live on April 3, starting at 12p/11C on the NewsNation website and Facebook page.