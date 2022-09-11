Emmy award-winning journalist Elizabeth Vargas to guest anchor “NewsNation Prime”

New York, NY (September 12, 2022) – NewsNation today announced that Emmy award-winning journalist and television host Elizabeth Vargas will guest anchor “NewsNation Prime” (8pm ET/7pm CT) during the week of September 19. Vargas will be stepping in for NewsNation anchor Marni Hughes, whose new daytime show “NewsNation Live with Marni Hughes,” debuts Monday, September 19 from 10am-12pm ET/9am-11am CT.

“Elizabeth Vargas is a tremendous journalist who brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to every role she undertakes,” commented Michael Corn, President of News at NewsNation. “Having worked with her for nearly two decades, I’m really looking forward to collaborating again. I am confident we will be doing a lot more with Elizabeth at NewsNation as we continue to expand our stellar talent roster.”

Ms. Vargas has traveled the world covering breaking news stories, reporting in-depth investigations and conducting newsmaker interviews. Her new show, “iCrime,” a half-hour syndicated crime series, premieres today and will be broadcast on WPIX-TV in New York and other stations nationwide. Ms. Vargas has also served as the host of “America’s Most Wanted” on Fox TV. She previously hosted the hit newsmagazine show “20/20” on ABC for 15 years, served as Co-Anchor of World News Tonight, and was a news anchor and frequent host of “Good Morning America.” She also hosted A&E Investigates, doing a series of documentaries that still air on Hulu.

In 2016, Ms. Vargas released her memoir, Between Breaths: A Memoir of Panic and Addiction, which spent several weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and won numerous awards. Ms. Vargas is a member of the board of directors for the non-profit Partnership to End Addiction and hosts “Heart of the Matter,” a podcast focused on addiction, recovery, and the stigma so many face in their effort to heal.

About NewsNation

NewsNation is a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television households across the United States. Formerly known as WGN America, the network is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST). NewsNation is America’s source for unbiased news, where engaged citizens get news that represents the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local market, regional and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,500 local journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available across a variety of cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms, online, and on the NewsNation app.