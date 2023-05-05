Legendary 1010 WINS radio host Lee Harris to join NewsNation as director of integrated operations

CHICAGO, IL – May 2, 2023 – NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing cable news network, today announced that Lee Harris, one of the most recognizable news anchors at 1010 WINS radio in New York City, will be joining the network as Director of Integrated Operations. In this newly created role, Harris will be responsible for the development and distribution of NewsNation’s audio content. Based at NewsNation’s New York newsroom, Mr. Harris will also assist in news writing and NewsNation specials.

“As we recently celebrated the milestone of becoming 24-hour news network weekdays, we are continually looking for ways to grow the NewsNation brand across our linear and digital platforms,” commented Sean Compton, Nexstar Media Group’s President of Networks. “I am thrilled that Lee Harris is going to be leading these efforts as we further expand the network’s reach with viewers and listeners across the country.”

“It took an incredible opportunity to convince me to leave 1010 WINS after nearly 30 years,” said Mr. Harris. “But Sean Compton and Michael Corn showed me that at NewsNation I will be helping to fundamentally change the way news is covered and presented in this country and this is an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

Mr. Harris has anchored mornings on all-news 1010 WINS New York since 1995, and is the recipient of an Edward R. Murrow award. Throughout his career, Mr. Harris has served in a variety of positions in the radio industry, serving as on-air talent, a programmer, in general management, and as part of station ownership. He is also the creator of QGoLive, a software program that allows reporters to quickly get on the air with broadcast-quality sound simply by launching an app and pressing one button. In recent years, he has helped launch news radio stations in Moscow and Kiev and served as a consultant to news stations in China, Germany and Canada.

About NewsNation

NewsNation, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) property, is the fastest-growing national cable news network reaching 70 million television households across the United States. Validated by independent watchdog groups, NewsNation is America’s source for engaging and unbiased news, which reflects the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local and national expertise of Nexstar Media Group’s 5,500 journalists in 110 newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available on every major cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms including YouTubeTV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and Sling, online at www.newsnationnow.com, and on the NewsNationNow app available on Android and iOS.