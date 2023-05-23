Markie Martin named co-anchor of “Morning in America” on NewsNation

CHICAGO, IL – May 23, 2023 – NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing cable news network, today announced that its Dallas-based correspondent Markie Martin has been named co-anchor of the morning show, “Morning in America” (weekdays, 6-10 a.m. ET). Additionally, “Morning in America” will expand to four hours, replacing the one-hour edition of “Early Morning.” Ms. Martin will relocate to NewsNation’s headquarters in Chicago and begin her new role with co-anchor Adrienne Bankert on June 12th.

In commenting on the announcement, NewsNation president of news Michael Corn said, “Markie is an amazing team player, and we are delighted that she will be joining the newly expanded four-hour morning show. Our audience has already developed a strong connection with her, and we are confident viewers will enjoy watching her each morning alongside Adrienne.”

Ms. Martin added, “I’m honored and proud to be taking a seat at that morning table—a position whose responsibility I don’t take lightly. Having been on the ground-floor team of NewsNation as a correspondent, I’m eager to transition my experience and perspective in the field, back to the desk. My hope is that viewers know they can turn to our show for fairness, kindness, and a dose of fun. I can’t wait to get started!”

Since May 2020, Ms. Martin has served as the network’s Dallas-based correspondent. During her tenure, she has covered major stories, including the U.S. border crisis, Hurricanes Ida and Laura, and the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Prior to joining NewsNation, Ms. Martin was the weekday morning show anchor for KOCO 5 News (ABC) in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where she helmed wall-to-wall breaking news and weather, including the Oklahoma teacher strike, the 23rd anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, and the decades-long investigation into the disappearance of eight-year-old Kirsten Hatfield. Ms. Martin began her broadcast career at KTEN News (NBC) in Denison, Texas, where she held roles as both an anchor and reporter.

Prior to television news, she was part of the events planning team at The Atlantic and National Journal in Washington, D.C. She graduated from the University of Richmond with a degree in Journalism and Latin American and Iberian Studies. She has been a licensed private pilot since 2009.

