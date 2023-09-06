NewsNation hosting Mike Pence Town Hall Sept. 13

NewsNation To Host A Town Hall with Republican Presidential Candidate Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday, September 13th at 9 pm ET

CHICAGO, IL – September 6, 2023 – NewsNation, the fastest-growing network in cable news, will host a town hall with Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday, September 13th at 9 PM ET. Moderated by On Balance anchor Leland Vittert, the event will take place in front of a live studio audience along with a remote audience of undecided, Independent, and Republican voters located in Iowa.

With the 2024 election cycle well underway, the event will take place nearly four months out from the Iowa Caucuses. Vice President Pence will discuss the latest developments with his campaign, along with tackling key issues on the economy, foreign policy, immigration, education, and more. The broadcast will be followed by a 30-minute special program hosted by Blake Burman, anchor of The Hill, in Washington, D.C., and featuring analysis from political editor Chris Stirewalt. The town hall will be simulcast on NewsNationNow.com and an encore presentation will be available on NewsNation on Thursday, September 14th at 12 a.m. ET.

This will mark the network’s third presidential town hall. In June, NewsNation hosted a town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., followed by a town hall with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in August.

In May 2021, Mr. Vittert joined NewsNation as a national correspondent and anchor. He currently anchors the network’s 7 p.m. primetime program and provides special coverage of political affairs. Most recently, he helmed his first town hall with Mr. Ramaswamy and covered the 2022 Midterm Elections, President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address, and the 2021 Russia-United States summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

