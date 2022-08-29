NewsNation Announces Key Editorial Hires and Expansion of Production Facilities In New York City and Washington, D.C.

Jake Novak Named Deputy Managing Editor

Ali Bradley Joins as Southwest Correspondent

Hayley Turner Named Senior Producer for “On Balance with Leland Vittert”

Chicago, IL (August 22, 2022) – As NewsNation continues to expand its news production operations in Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., Vice President of News and Managing Editor Cherie Grzech today announced that Jake Novak has joined the cable news network as Deputy Managing Editor, Ali Bradley has joined as a Southwest Correspondent, and Hayley Turner has been named Senior Producer for “On Balance with Leland Vittert.”

In making the announcement, Grzech said, “We are so excited that Jake, Ali, and Hayley are joining the NewsNation team. We are bringing together some of the best minds in the business–skilled and experienced journalists dedicated to delivering fact-based news.”

Headquartered in Chicago, NewsNation is expanding its footprint in New York City and Washington, D.C., with production studios currently under construction at both locations. The NewsNation facility in New York will feature two studios, each with large state-of-the art LED video screens, multiple control rooms that have the ability to produce programming from all over the globe, and workspace accommodating 200 editorial and production staffers. The NewsNation Washington Bureau will be adding a new studio in the coming months, which will become the home of NewsNation’s senior political contributor George Will and the Network’s political editor and elections analyst Chris Stirewalt.

Mr. Novak will be based at NewsNation’s New York City bureau and Ms. Turner will work out of NewsNation’s Washington, D.C. bureau.

Mr. Novak has been the executive producer of financial news TV programs, an editorial columnist, podcaster, and political analyst for 28 years. He’s created a variety of successful shows, including CNN’s “In the Money” and FOX Business’ “Varney and Company.” He was also an executive producer and senior editorial columnist at CNBC for six years. Mr. Novak has developed additional expertise on the Middle East, following a one-and-half year stint at the Israeli consulate in New York, where he promoted economic and cultural partnerships between Israel, its new Arab partners in the region, and the United States. Mr. Novak earned his B.A. from Columbia University and his master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern.

Ms. Bradley has worked in television news since 2010. Over the last 12 years, she served as an anchor at K2TV in Casper, Wyoming; WTOL in Toledo, Ohio; WMPT Fox 43 in York, Pennsylvania and at KCPQ Q13 Fox in Seattle. In 2021, she became an independent journalist. Since that time, Ms. Bradley has been covering immigration issues at the southern border of the United States. Ms. Bradley’s desire to get answers to her questions led her to walk with a caravan of nearly 6,000 people for two weeks in southern Mexico. She also covered the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, homelessness in Seattle, and the evacuation of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. She will be based in Phoenix, AZ. Ms. Bradley graduated from the Edward R. Murrow School of Communications at Washington State University.

Ms. Turner is a former senior producer for “Special Report with Bret Baier,” where she produced many stories and high-profile interviews, from members of Congress to White House officials and world leaders. Beginning in 2020, she served as interim Executive Producer for Special Report and filled the same role for “Fox News Sunday” and “Fox News at Night.” In 2021, Ms. Turner moved to NBC to launch Hallie Jackson’s new show on the network’s streaming platform.

About NewsNation

NewsNation is a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television households across the United States. Formerly known as WGN America, the network is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST). NewsNation is America’s source for unbiased news, where engaged citizens get news that represents the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local market, regional and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,500 local journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available across a variety of cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms, online, and on the NewsNationNow app.