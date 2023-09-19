NewsNation, Dan Abrams agree to multi-year extension

NEWSNATION SIGNS DAN ABRAMS TO NEW MULTI-YEAR DEAL AS HE CELEBRATES SECOND ANNIVERSARY OF “DAN ABRAMS LIVE”

CHICAGO, IL – September 19, 2023 – NewsNation, the fastest-growing network in cable news, today announced that they have re-signed Dan Abrams to a new multi-year deal where he will continue as host of the primetime program Dan Abrams Live (weeknights, 9 p.m. ET).

In making the announcement, Sean Compton, President of Nexstar Networks said, “Dan is a veteran and master journalist whose passion for media and law and crime has made him one of the most unrivaled in the industry. We are pleased that he will remain at NewsNation as we continue to build a premier cable news network with a distinct mission of fair and unbiased news reporting.”

Abrams added, “Continuing my show with NewsNation is particularly exciting because over the last two years this has been one of those rare professional experiences where everything has been as promised. Every story we cover, every angle I take, comes from my team and me and that makes it fun, challenging, and fulfilling. Dan Abrams Live will continue to build on our resonating mission with politically sensible takes on the stories of the day.”

Mr. Abrams, who will be celebrating the second anniversary of Dan Abrams Live on September 27, is best known for his balanced and unbiased approach to interviews, featuring lawmakers representing both sides of the aisle, experts in law enforcement and some of the smartest voices covering crime and the law. Notably, Ad Fontes Media, which rates media sources in terms of political bias and reliability, ranked NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live as one of the most balanced programs in terms of political bias.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Dan Abrams Live has more than doubled its primetime viewership since joining the network in 2021. Compared to the most recent full month, the program is up triple digits since its debut month, up 124 percent, and versus a year ago, total viewers are up double-digits, up 33 percent.

In addition to his role at NewsNation, Mr. Abrams is the CEO and Founder of Abrams Media which welcome over 20 million unique visitors per month across its digital properties, including Mediaite.com, the Law&Crime Network, and a suite of fine liquor sites including WhiskeyRaiders.com. He also serves as the chief legal affairs analyst for ABC News, host of SiriusXM Radio’s The Dan Abrams Show: Where Politics Meets the Law, host and executive producer of top rated On Patrol: Live on Reelz, as well as A&E’s Court Cam and Taking the Stand.

Prior to NewsNation, Mr. Abrams served as a reporter and chief legal correspondent for NBC News, host of MSNBC’s The Abrams Report, and A&E’s Live PD. He is also the author of numerous New York Times bestselling books, including Lincoln Last Trial and John Adams Under Fire.

