NewsNation expanding weekend programming Jan. 27

NEWSNATION TO EXPAND WEEKEND PROGRAMMING, LAUNCHING MORNING IN AMERICA ON JANUARY 27

Journalist Hena Doba Will Anchor Three-Hour Newscast

Network Will Also Debut New Weekday Programming Lineup in January

CHICAGO, IL (January 11, 2024) — NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing cable news network, today announced the debut of the weekend edition of Morning in America with Hena Doba. The new weekend show will premiere on Saturday, January 27 and will be anchored by journalist Hena Doba on Saturdays and Sundays from 7-10 a.m. ET.

Beginning Monday, January 22, NewsNation will also debut a new daytime lineup. The weekday edition of Morning in America will transition to a three-hour program with solo anchor Markie Martin from 6-9 a.m. ET. Morning in America co-host Adrienne Bankert will become NewsNation’s Special Projects anchor and begin a new series centered on faith in America debuting in February 2024 entitled, “One Nation Under God.”

As part of the new lineup, NewsNation Now with Nichole Berlie will expand to three hours from 12-3 p.m. ET, following NewsNation Live with Marni Hughes from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET. Additionally, Elizabeth Vargas Reports, with anchor Elizabeth Vargas will move to an earlier timeslot at 5 p.m. ET, followed by The Hill with moderator Blake Burman at 6 p.m. ET.

“We are excited to debut our new weekend morning show along with an enhanced daytime lineup to fill out our 24 hour/7 day-a-week schedule in 2024,” said Michael Corn, NewsNation’s President of News. “This programming is another big milestone for the network as we continue to build a best-in-class news organization.”

Ms. Doba has served in various roles at Cheddar News for the past five years, including as host of Cheddar News’ Wake Up with Cheddar. Previously, she worked as an anchor and correspondent for CBS News where she led The National Desk with Hena Daniels from 2015 to 2019 covering national and international stories and reporting live from the New York Stock Exchange for CBS affiliates across the country. Prior to joining CBS, she anchored the 11 p.m. newscast at WFSB-TV in Hartford, Connecticut and worked as a general assignment reporter at WTOC-TV in Savannah, Georgia and WGCL-TV in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to broadcast television, Ms. Doba has served as an adjunct professor at the Connecticut School of Broadcasting and Capital Community College. She began her broadcasting career as a reporter at WWTI ABC50 in Watertown, New York.

In addition to Ms. Doba, TODAY Show veteran Dee Dee Thomas joins the network as executive producer of the weekend edition of Morning in America. Ms. Thomas served as executive producer of Weekend TODAY from 2011-2014 and led the 8 o’clock hour on the weekday edition of TODAY from 2008-2011; she started as a production assistant on Weekend TODAY in 1993. Most recently, she served as senior executive producer of Live Content & Talent Development at Yahoo Finance Live. Previously, Ms. Thomas was the executive producer of Cheddar Inc. where she oversaw the daily news programming for Cheddar News and primetime specials. Prior to Cheddar, she worked at NBC News where she held several roles, including senior producer on MSNBC’s dayside unit.

NewsNation’s Weekday Programming Lineup:

6-9 AM ET– Morning in America with anchor Markie Martin

9 AM-12 PM ET– NewsNation Live with Marni Hughes

12-3 PM ET – NewsNation Now with Nichole Berlie

3-5 PM ET– NewsNation Now with Connell McShane

5-6 PM ET – Elizabeth Vargas Reports

6-7 PM ET– The Hill with moderator Blake Burman

7-8 PM ET– On Balance with Leland Vittert

8-9 PM ET– CUOMO hosted by Chris Cuomo

9-10 PM ET– Dan Abrams Live hosted by Dan Abrams

10-11 PM ET– Banfield hosted by Ashleigh Banfield

About NewsNation

NewsNation, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) property, is the fastest-growing national cable news network in primetime reaching nearly 70 million television households across the United States. Validated by independent watchdog groups, NewsNation is America’s source for engaging and unbiased news, which reflects the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local and national expertise of Nexstar Media Group’s 5,500 journalists in 110 newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available on every major cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms including YouTubeTV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and Sling, online at www.newsnationnow.com, and on the NewsNationNow app available on Android and iOS.

