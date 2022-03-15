NewsNation expands news programming further

Our 11 p.m. newscast joins the schedule

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — NewsNation, Nexstar Media Inc.’s wholly-owned news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million U.S. television households, today announced its latest expansion plans, adding 12 hours of live news programming weekly by early June. Once the expansion is complete, the network’s weekly original programming will increase from 21 hours at its launch in September 2020, to a total of 61 hours of live news, analysis, and talk every week.

The programming expansion got underway in late February, when the network added an hour to its weekend newscast, “NEWSNATION PRIME,” which now airs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on Saturdays and Sundays. NewsNation’s live late evening national newscast, which debuted with the outbreak of war in Ukraine, will permanently join the network’s programming line-up weeknights from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET. The show will continue being anchored by Marni Hughes and Leland Vittert and feature the latest developments from the war and other late-breaking news, as well as in-depth reporting by some of Nexstar’s more than 5,500 journalists across the country. In June, NewsNation’s live, national morning news programming will expand to four hours each weekday. This expanded block of programming will now begin at 6 a.m. ET, with “MORNING IN AMERICA” airing from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET.

“NewsNation is well down the path to becoming a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week cable news network, and this latest expansion is a clear demonstration of our commitment to making that a reality,” said Sean Compton, President of the networks division of Nexstar Media Inc. “The appetite for balanced, unbiased news has never been greater, especially in light of the war in Ukraine. Thanks to our incredible staff, we’re able to provide ongoing live coverage from the war zone and special programming regarding the latest developments in the region. As a result, more and more viewers are relying on NewsNation for the kind of news, analysis, and talk that they can’t get anywhere else.”

Beginning Monday, March 28, “RUSH HOUR,” NewsNation’s early evening newscast anchored by Nichole Berlie, will expand one hour and air weeknights from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Joe Donlon, who has anchored “THE DONLON REPORT” since spring of 2021, has decided to leave NewsNation; his last show will be Friday, March 25. The show’s staff will be redeployed to “RUSH HOUR” and other NewsNation broadcasts.

“It has been an honor to occupy this seat for the past year. Not many people get to host a national show like this, and I will always appreciate the opportunity. I have learned more than I ever could have imagined. I want to thank the incredible team at ‘The Donlon Report’ for all their hard work. I have the utmost respect for what everyone at NewsNation is trying to accomplish, and I wish my friends there nothing but the best moving forward.”

