(NewsNation) — NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing cable news network, today announced that a portfolio of new on-air contributors will join the network’s news broadcasts, bringing expertise in the areas of medicine, law, the military, politics, national security, media and business.

The network is also expanding its programming offerings, adding a third hour to NewsNation Live. Hosted by anchor Marni Hughes, the third-hour addition begins Monday, March 6, 2023, at 10 am ET / 9 am CT.

“I’m thrilled to add this group of widely respected contributors to our team of dedicated journalists,” commented Michael Corn, President of News at NewsNation. “As we grow our audience, these experts in their fields will offer unique insights and enhance the authenticity of stories we deliver to the NewsNation audience.”

Legendary elections analyst Chris Stirewalt, who already serves as NewsNation’s Political Editor, adds another title to his resume as a Political Contributor. A Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a contributing editor for The Dispatch, Stirewalt testified before Congress at the Jan. 6 committee hearings about his role with Fox News’ election coverage and recently published a best-selling book, “Broken News: How the Media Rage Machine Divides America and

How to Fight Back.” Stirewalt will continue to appear alongside Senior Political Contributor George Will for election and debate night coverage.

The new slate of contributors, many of whom are familiar to the NewsNation audience, will provide the latest reporting and analysis on top stories across all NewsNation news programming: NewsNation Political Contributors:

NewsNation Political Editor, Chris Stirewalt

CEO of Global Situation Room who served as President Obama’s White House Director of Press Advance, Johanna Maska

Host of the Aggressive Progressive Podcast and the syndicated Chris Hahn radio show, Chris Hahn

Former senior advisor for the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, Morgan Ortagus

Jesse Weber, Anchor and reporter for The Law and Crime Network, NewsNation Legal Contributor

Ret. General Richard Y. Newton, former U.S. Air Force Assistant Vice Chief of Staff, NewsNation Senior National Security Contributor

Jennifer Coffindaffer, former Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), NewsNation Law and Justice Contributor

Dave Montgomery, MD, board-certified cardiologist and managing partner at PREventClinic, Inc. in Atlanta, NewsNation Medical Contributor

Colby Hall, political media website Mediaite.com founding editor, NewsNation Media Contributor

Lydia Moynihan, Wall Street Reporter for the New York Post, NewsNation Business Contributor

About NewsNation

NewsNation, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) property, is the fastest-growing national cable news network reaching 70 million television households across the United States. Validated by independent watchdog groups, NewsNation is America’s source for engaging and unbiased news, which reflects the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,500 journalists in 110 newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available on every major cable and satellite provider, streaming platforms including YouTubeTV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and Sling, online at www.newsnationnow.com, and on the NewsNationNow app available on Android and iOS.