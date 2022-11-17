NewsNation first to call US House of Representatives

Powered by Data from Midterm Elections Partner, Decision Desk HQ, NewsNation Calls Races in Key States, Including Florida, Pennsylvania, Atlanta, Nevada and Georgia

(NewsNation) — NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing cable news network, powered by data from midterm elections partner Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ), the leading provider of U.S. and international election results and related data, was the first news organization to tell the nation that Democrats would retain control of the U.S. Senate and Republicans would gain a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. NewsNation made the calls a full 24 hours ahead of any other news organization.

Providing state-by-state results data, DDHQ powered NewsNation’s Decision Desk in determining the winners in all senate, house, and statewide primary and general midterm election races. On election night, the entire DDHQ team was headquartered at NewsNation in Chicago, providing up-to-the-minute polling and race call results throughout the evening. On Election Night, DDHQ called several key races ahead of the competition, including:

Key Governor Races

New York Governor: 1 hour and 21 minutes ahead of AP, 25 minutes ahead of Fox News, 35 minutes ahead of CNN

Nevada Governor: 1 hour and 46 minutes ahead of AP, 1 hour and 46 minutes ahead of Fox News, 1 hour and 47 minutes ahead of CNN

Michigan Governor: 7 minutes ahead of AP, 35 minutes ahead of CNN

Arizona Governor: 30 minutes ahead of AP, 28 minutes ahead of CNN, 1 hour and 4 minutes ahead of Fox News

Key Senate Races

Nevada Senate/US Senate Control: 29 minutes ahead of AP, 42 minutes ahead of Fox News, 7 minutes ahead of CNN

Florida Senate: 15 minutes ahead of AP, 14 minutes ahead of Fox News, 12 minutes ahead of CNN

New Hampshire Senate: 69 minutes ahead of AP, 45 minutes ahead of Fox News

Arizona Senate: 7 minutes ahead of AP, 26 minutes ahead of Fox News, 5 minutes ahead of CNN

Pennsylvania Senate: 36 minutes ahead of AP, 4 minutes ahead of CNN

Ohio Senate: 16 minutes ahead of AP, 15 minutes ahead of Fox News, 26 minutes ahead of CNN

Georgia Runoff: 2 hours and 40 minutes ahead of AP, 9 minutes ahead of Fox News, 1 hour and six minutes ahead of CNN

US House

CA-3 was the 218th House seat called for Republican candidates, giving them a majority in the next Congress. That call was made at 6:13 pm EST on Tuesday, November 15th.

