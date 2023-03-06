(NewsNation) — NewsNation, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. property and the nation’s fastest growing cable news network, today announced the launch of “The Hill,” a new hour-long weekday political ensemble program debuting Monday, April 24th at 5 PM ET/4 PM CT. The new show will be moderated by NewsNation veteran anchor and correspondent, Leland Vittert, with experienced political affairs producer Rob Yarin serving as executive producer. In addition to this new role, Mr. Vittert will continue anchoring NewsNation’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert” weeknights from 7 PM ET/6 PM CT, with the show moving permanently to a new state-of-the-art studio in Washington, D.C.

“As the nation awaits another presidential election, we are incredibly proud to debut a new program that will spotlight the top news headlines coming out of Washington,” said Cherie Grzech, NewsNation’s Vice President of News and Managing Editor. “Engaging in powerful discussions with top politicians, thought leaders, and policy makers, will enable us to inform and educate our viewers about the key issues that impact communities across America.”

“The Hill” will expand the brand of the successful political website TheHill.com, showcasing the inside story of the major players and events shaping the political landscape at a local, state, and national level. Each day beginning at 5 PM ET/4 PM CT, the program will feature a high-profile guest who will sit alongside four rotating panelists to tackle the subjects that matter most to Americans. Joining the panel will be NewsNation’s political editor Chris Stirewalt, senior political contributor George Will, former Obama aide Johanna Maska, and associate editor of TheHill.com, Niall Stanage.

Mr. Vittert joined NewsNation in May 2021 as an anchor and correspondent, delivering special reports and covering national affairs for the network. His most recent work includes anchoring the network’s coverage of the Midterm Elections, the State of the Union Address, and the 2021 Russia-United States summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

Mr. Yarin joins NewsNation from Cox Media Group, where he led the Washington News Bureau and managed the organization’s digital content strategy. Prior to that, Mr. Yarin served as the Executive Producer of NBC’s Sunday public affairs program “Meet the Press” from 2013-2015. Earlier in his career, he worked as the Executive Producer for CNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews,” where he expanded it to a permanent one-hour program.

About NewsNation

NewsNation, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) property, is the fastest-growing national cable news network reaching 70 million television households across the United States. Validated by independent watchdog groups, NewsNation is America’s source for engaging and unbiased news, which reflects the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,500 journalists in 110 newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available on every major cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms including YouTubeTV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and Sling, online at www.newsnationnow.com, and on the NewsNationNow app available on Android and iOS.