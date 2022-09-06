‘NewsNation Live with Marni Hughes’ premieres Sept. 19 on NewsNation

Two-hour daytime news program will air from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT

NewsNation’s weekly news programming increases to 96 hours

CHICAGO, (September 6, 2022) – NewsNation, Nexstar Media Inc.’s wholly-owned news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million U.S. television households, today announced the further expansion of its news programming with the launch of “NewsNation Live with Marni Hughes,” beginning Monday, September 19. Featuring lead news anchor Marni Hughes, the two-hour mid-morning news program will air Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. -11 a.m. CT, with James Holm serving as Executive Producer. Following the addition of “NewsNation Live,” the cable news network will offer 96 hours of news, analysis, and talk every week.

“Marni Hughes is an award-winning veteran journalist and an experienced anchor who has been a vital part of NewsNation since its launch two years ago,” said Michael Corn, NewsNation’s President of News. “We are thrilled she will play an integral role in our latest daytime expansion.”

“NewsNation Live with Marni Hughes” will rely heavily on a team of NewsNation reporters across the country covering everything from wildfires to the border crisis to what’s happening on Wall Street, Main Street, at the White House, and around the globe. During its premiere week, the show will feature exclusive reporting by senior national correspondent, Brian Entin, who will be visiting key battleground states in the November mid-term elections to find out what issues are most important to voters.

“Marni will present a fast-paced look at events of the day with the perspective and nuance of a national news show,” said Mr. Holm, who also serves as executive producer of NewsNation’s “Early Morning,” which launched in late-June and has already seen total viewers grow by 30 percent.*

“Having been at NewsNation since its inception, I am grateful to have shared so many important stories that have impacted people on both a local and national level,” said Ms. Hughes. “As I prepare for my latest role as host of NewsNation Live, I am really looking forward to continuing to shine a light on the headlines and issues that matter most to our viewers.”

Ms. Hughes previously served as host of “NewsNation Prime with Marni Hughes,” which was best known for exclusive breaking news and missing persons coverage, including the disappearance of Gabby Petito and the manhunt for Casey White. During the last two years, “NewsNation Prime” featured more than 50 missing persons cases. Ms. Hughes will continue building upon the successful “Missing” franchise by contributing weekly “Missing” stories to NewsNation’s “Rush Hour,” where she will work closely with Paige Lobdell, who will serve as Executive Producer for the show. Ms. Lobdell previously served as Executive Producer for “NewsNation Prime.”

Prior to joining the NewsNation team, Ms. Hughes anchored the evening news in Seattle where she played a critical role in expanding the nightly newscasts and launched a health franchise with a focus on wellness and lifestyle. Ms. Hughes, along with her team, was honored with an Emmy Award for a series of stories highlighting the struggles families face raising children on the autism spectrum. She was also recognized for her reporting on traumatic brain injuries and concussions related to youth sports activity.

*Source: Nielsen. L+SD. M-F 6-7a Early Morning 8/22/22-8/26/22 vs 6/27-7/1/22.