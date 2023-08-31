NewsNation names Blake Burman permanent anchor of The Hill

CHICAGO, IL – August 31, 2023 – NewsNation, the fastest-growing network in cable news, today announced that chief Washington correspondent Blake Burman will take over as permanent moderator of the newly launched 5 o’clock weekday political program The Hill. He will begin his new role on Tuesday, September 5th. Additionally, Mr. Burman will continue to report on the latest in politics from Washington, D.C.

In commenting on the announcement, Cherie Grzech, Senior Vice President of News & Politics and Managing Editor at NewsNation said, “Blake is an excellent discussion leader with a great understanding of how the decisions in Washington impact everyday Americans across this country. We are thrilled to welcome him as the official moderator of a program that combines the vast resources of the network and the nation’s top political website, The Hill.”

Burman added, “I’m thrilled to moderate The Hill, especially as we enter another consequential election cycle. Our audience knows they can hear from the biggest players in politics, on both sides of the aisle, and we look forward to bringing those thoughtful conversations to our viewers.”

In conjunction with Mr. Burman, a series of rotating panelists will continue contributing to the show, including political editor Chris Stirewalt, former Obama official and political contributor Johanna Maska, former Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, along with our partners at The Hill including editor-in-chief Bob Cusack, politics reporter Julia Manchester, White House columnist Niall Stanage, White House correspondent Alex Gangitano, among others.

Since Mr. Burman joined the network in January, he has conducted interviews with major political officials and newsmakers, including Republican presidential candidate Mayor Francis Suarez, senior advisor to President Joe Biden, Gene Sperling, Sen. Rick Scott, former Pence chief of staff Marc Short, White House Deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and Sen. Joni Ernst. During a recent White House press briefing, he questioned National Security Council spokesman John Kirby regarding the House Oversight Committee hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) which generated news. Prior to NewsNation, he spent five years covering the White House for FOX Business Network.

###

About NewsNation

NewsNation, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) property, is the fastest-growing national cable news network reaching nearly 70 million television households across the United States. Validated by independent watchdog groups, NewsNation is America’s source for engaging and unbiased news, which reflects the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local and national expertise of Nexstar Media Group’s 5,500 journalists in 110 newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available on every major cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms including YouTubeTV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and Sling, online at www.newsnationnow.com, and on the NewsNationNow app available on Android and iOS.

NewsNation Media Contacts:

Beth Feldman

bfeldman@newsnationnow.com

917-797-8054

Carly Shanahan

cashanahan@newsnationnow.com

872-242-9616