NewsNation names Sara Azari and Tracy Walder as new legal and national security contributors

New York, NY (March 30, 2023) – NewsNation, America’s fastest growing cable news network, today announced that Sara Azari and Tracy Walder have signed on as contributors, adding to the network’s growing array of news commentators, bringing additional expertise in the areas of, law and national security, respectively. Ms. Azari and Ms. Walder will join recently named NewsNation contributors Johanna Maska, Jesse Weber, Jennifer Coffindaffer, Chris Hahn, media contributor Colby Hall, political editor Chris Stirewalt and senior political contributor George Will.

“As we are weeks away from becoming a 24-hour cable news network, I’m really excited to expand our line-up of powerhouse contributors,” said Michael Corn, President of News at NewsNation. “Sara and Tracy are two experts who are at the top of their game, helping us add valuable context to the day’s top news stories, with deep and thorough analysis.”

As NewsNation legal contributor, Ms. Azari will offer her legal commentary and expertise across all daytime and primetime programming. A Los Angeles-based criminal defense and white-collar attorney, she has hosted and provided legal analysis on a variety of television programs, talk shows, news platforms, docuseries, and episodic shows. Ms. Azari regularly serves as a guest expert on Cuomo on NewsNation and has appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America, World News Tonight, 20/20, as well as on NBC and other national cable news networks as a legal analyst, commenting on breaking news stories.

Ms. Walder joins NewsNation as a National Security Contributor. She worked as an officer at the CIA, where she was deployed to nine different countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, including Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. During her time at the CIA, Ms. Walder received multiple commendations from both the CIA and foreign intelligence services. She also received the Counterterrorism Medallion. Following her tenure at the CIA, Ms. Walder became a Special Agent at the FBI specializing in Chinese counterintelligence operations and gang violence. She is one of very few women to have service on the operations side of both the CIA and FBI.

Following her time at the CIA and FBI, Ms. Walder became a teacher and created a course on national security and foreign policy for young women. Working as an adjunct instructor of Criminal Justice at Texas Christian University, she was recently recognized as the 2022-23

Leader in Residence at the Virginia Military Institute. Her book, “The Unexpected Spy”, has been optioned by Netflix along with Wonderland Sound and Productions.

