Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff, listens during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ivan Duque, Colombia’s president, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 2, 2020. Trump said he would discuss borders and trade with Duque. Photographer: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL – May 9, 2023 – NewsNation has signed former Congressman and Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney as a political and economic contributor. Beginning this week, Mr. Mulvaney will offer commentary and analysis across the network’s daytime and primetime programming, including the new political ensemble program, The Hill, and special election and political coverage. Mulvaney’s first appearance will be today on The Hill at 5 p.m. ET.

In making the announcement, Michael Corn, president of news at NewsNation said, “Mick’s enormous experience in the political sector will make him an incredible resource to viewers. We are excited to welcome him to our growing powerhouse team of political analysts, especially as we enter another important election season.”

Mulvaney added, “I’m excited to be joining NewsNation. There’s something invigorating about being involved with something new. And not just a new network, but a new approach: focusing on the news, and not the hype. I’m looking forward to smart, in-depth, and reasonable discussions on the important issues of the day. NewsNation is putting together a team that will be able to do that better than any other outlet.”

Mr. Mulvaney’s new role follows the announcement of an impressive slate of analysts at the network, including political editor Chris Stirewalt, former Obama official Johanna Maska, senior political contributor George Will, and progressive political commentator, attorney and podcast host, Chris Hahn, among others.

Mr. Mulvaney is currently the co-chairman of Actum Strategic Consultants and serves on the Board of Advisers of the Digital Chamber of Commerce and the Swiss technology firm Astra Protocol, Inc. Most recently, Mr. Mulvaney served as director of the Office of Management and Budget from February 2017 until March 2020, following his role as acting White House Chief of Staff from January 2019 to March 2020. Previously, Mr. Mulvaney was elected four times to the United States House of Representatives, where he also held positions as the co-founder of the Freedom Caucus and the Bitcoin Caucus. Prior to public office, he worked in various roles as a lawyer, real estate developer, restaurant owner and operator, and homebuilder.

About NewsNation

NewsNation, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) property, is the fastest-growing national cable news network reaching 70 million television households across the United States. Validated by independent watchdog groups, NewsNation is America’s source for engaging and unbiased news, which reflects the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local and national expertise of Nexstar Media Group’s 5,500 journalists in 110 newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available on every major cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms including YouTubeTV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and Sling, online at www.newsnationnow.com, and on the NewsNationNow app available on Android and iOS.