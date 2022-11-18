NewsNation to debut “Harvest” two-hour special celebrating farmers

(NewsNation) — As families across the nation prepare for the holidays, NewsNation Documentaries today announced the premiere of “Harvest,” a two-hour documentary dedicated to the American farmer that will air Thanksgiving night, Thursday, November 24 from 8 pm -10 pm ET/7 pm – 9 pm CT. The documentary special will be sponsored exclusively by RAM trucks.

Produced by NewsNation Documentaries, the cable news network’s documentary unit, “Harvest” celebrates the vital role farmers play in American life and underscores the major challenges they face in the years ahead, with issues ranging from extreme weather and foreign competition to labor concerns and more.

“Preparing the Thanksgiving table requires a lot of work. While it ends in the kitchen it all begins on the farms and in the fields of America,” commented Sean Compton, President of the Networks division of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. “Harvest will give viewers an appreciation for the dedication and work ethic of farmers across our nation.”

Filmed this fall in Indiana, Wisconsin and Minnesota, “Harvest” brings viewers inside the fence to meet American farm families and experience the fall harvest season up close. Harvest tells the story of generational farm families in the American Midwest, and how their stories indirectly build to a larger question: why are generational farms in decline?

