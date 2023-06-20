NewsNation to Host a Presidential Live Town Hall With Robert Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday, June 28 at 9 pm ET

CHICAGO, IL – June 20, 2023 – NewsNation, the fastest-growing network in primetime cable news, will host a live town hall with Democratic Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., on Wednesday, June 28th from 9-10:30 p.m. ET. Moderated by anchor Elizabeth Vargas, Kennedy Jr. will take questions in front of a live audience comprised of voters in partnership with the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College. Additionally, voters in the key states of South Carolina and New Hampshire will have the opportunity to question the candidate.

Originating from NewsNation’s headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, the 90-minute broadcast will mark Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s, first town hall with a national news network. The event will be followed by a special edition of CUOMO, anchored by Chris Cuomo and an encore presentation of the town hall will be available later that evening at 11 p.m. ET. The town hall will also be simulcast on NewsNationNow.com.

As anchor of Elizabeth Vargas Reports (weeknights, 6 p.m. ET), Vargas has conducted high profile interviews with numerous lawmakers and presidential candidates on both sides of the political aisle, including presidential candidates Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Will Hurd, United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, Senator J.D. Vance, Rep. Nancy Mace, Rep. Gloria Johnson, former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, former Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff, former chief medical advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci, and former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

Previously, Vargas served as co-anchor of ABC’s World News Tonight and hosted the popular newsmagazine show 20/20 for 15 years. As host of America’s Most Wanted on Fox TV, she also helmed A&E Investigates, a series of documentaries that still air on Hulu. Vargas currently anchors iCrime, a half-hour syndicated crime series broadcast on WPIX-TV in New York and other stations nationwide.

About NewsNation

NewsNation, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) property, is the fastest-growing national cable news network in primetime reaching 70 million television households across the United States. Validated by independent watchdog groups, NewsNation is America’s source for engaging and unbiased news, which reflects the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local and national expertise of Nexstar Media Group’s 5,500 journalists in 110 newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available on every major cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms including YouTubeTV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and Sling, online at www.newsnationnow.com, and on the NewsNationNow app available on Android and iOS.