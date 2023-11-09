NEWSNATION TO HOST FOURTH 2024 REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY DEBATE ON DECEMBER 6, AT 8 P.M. ET

Exclusive Live Telecast Will Air on NewsNation and The CW Network

Debate Will be Moderated by Megyn Kelly, Host of SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show,” NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas, and The Washington Free Beacon’s Eliana Johnson

CHICAGO, IL (November 9, 2023) – NewsNation, the fastest-growing network in primetime cable news, today announced that it will host the fourth Republican presidential primary debate of the 2024 election cycle on Wednesday, December 6th, 2023, from 8-10 p.m. ET. The debate will air live across the United States exclusively on Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NXST), national cable news network, NewsNation, and will be simulcast in the country’s Eastern and Central time zones on Nexstar’s broadcast television network, The CW. Viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones will be able to watch the debate live on NewsNation or see an encore presentation on their local CW television affiliate from 7-9 p.m. MT and 8-10 p.m. PT. The debate will be livestreamed on NewsNation’s website, www.NewsNationNow.com, and on Rumble.

The debate will be moderated by Megyn Kelly, host of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, Elizabeth Vargas, the Peabody award-winning anchor of NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Reports, and Eliana Johnson, Editor-in-Chief of The Washington Free Beacon. Ms. Kelly moderated five GOP primary debates, including the first GOP primary debate in the 2016 election cycle, which was watched by 24 million viewers. It remains the most watched Presidential primary debate in history.

The December 6th debate will take place at the University of Alabama in the Frank Moody Music Building, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Additionally, a live audio broadcast of the event will be available on SiriusXM Triumph channel 111.

“All of us at NewsNation are incredibly honored to be hosting a presidential primary debate and to be part of what will be another historic election season,” said Sean Compton, Nexstar’s President of Networks. “We are also extremely pleased to have the opportunity to introduce more Americans to NewsNation, a 24-hour national news network committed to delivering outstanding journalism and first-rate political coverage and analysis.”

Michael Corn, President of News at NewsNation added, “NewsNation’s mission is to provide fair and unbiased news coverage, and that’s the way we will approach this important debate. We take this responsibility very seriously and are proud to help inform and educate voters and to contribute to the democratic process.”

According to Nielsen, NewsNation continues to outpace FOX News, CNN, and MSNBC as the fastest-growing network in primetime cable news. The network has consistently been named one of the country’s most reliable and balanced cable news outlets by Ad Fontes.

For information on Media Credentials, please click here.

About NewsNation

NewsNation, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) property, is the fastest-growing national cable news network reaching nearly 70 million television households across the United States. Validated by independent watchdog groups, NewsNation is America’s source for engaging and unbiased news, which reflects the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local and national expertise of Nexstar Media Group’s 5,500 journalists in 110 newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available on every major cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms including YouTubeTV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and Sling, online at www.newsnationnow.com, and on the NewsNationNow app available on Android and iOS.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national cable news network, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

