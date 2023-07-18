NewsNation to present a special town hall edition of CUOMO entitled “Crime in America” on Monday, July 31at 8 pm/ET

NewsNation will present a special town hall edition of CUOMO entitled, “Crime in America” on Monday, July 31st at 8 p.m. ET. Originating from NewsNation’s studios in New York City, the town hall will be anchored by CUOMO host Chris Cuomo and will be presented in front of a live audience who will have the opportunity to question mayors, law enforcement officials, and business owners, among others working to fight the problem of crime daily. Additionally, the two-hour special broadcast will take questions from viewers in Dallas – Fort Worth, Texas and Chicago, Illinois regarding how crime is dominating everyday life and what precautions Americans are taking to safeguard their homes and businesses.

Throughout the evening, Cuomo will highlight the results of a new Decision Desk HQ poll focused on the topic of crime and issues that concern voters along with moderating a discussion surrounding crime in America, including who Americans believe is to blame for the growing crisis and who they believe can solve the issue. Featuring interviews with mayors from across the country, Cuomo will also be joined by law enforcement who will share their first-hand experiences of fighting violence along with providing potential solutions to the rising problem. Additionally, senior national correspondent Brian Entin will provide reporting on how crime is impacting even smaller communities like Little Rock, Arkansas.

A multiple Emmy award-winning journalist, Cuomo joined NewsNation in 2022 as host of weekday primetime show CUOMO (weekdays, 8 p.m. ET). Previously, he served as anchor of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time from 2018-2021 and New Day from 2013-2018. Prior to CNN, he was the chief law and justice correspondent for ABC News and co-anchor of the network’s signature newsmagazine show “20/20.”

Since his tenure at NewsNation, Cuomo has reported on numerous investigations and murder cases, including the accused Idaho student Bryan Kohberger, the “Doomsday mom” Lori Vallow, the stabbing of San Francisco tech executive Bob Lee, and the Alex Murdaugh trial. During his decades-long career, he has also covered major crime stories, including the Boston Marathon attacks, the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting, the movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado, the 10th anniversary of September 11th, the child sexual abuse scandal of former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky, and more.