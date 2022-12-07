NewsNation was the first news organization to call the Georgia Senate runoff

Powered by data from midterm elections partner Decision Desk HQ, NewsNation called the Georgia runoff election 40 minutes ahead of competitors

(NewsNation) — NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing cable news network, was the first news organization to declare Raphael Warnock as the winner of yesterday’s runoff race for U.S. Senator from Georgia. Powered by data from midterm elections partner Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ), the leading provider of U.S. and international election results and related data, NewsNation called Warnock the winner 40 minutes ahead of its competitors, at 9:48 pm ET.

Locked in a dead heat on election night, Republican candidate Herschel Walker and incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock faced each other for a second time in a runoff election yesterday, with Warnock receiving 51.4 percent of the vote and Walker trailing behind with 48.6 percent.

Providing state-by-state results data, DDHQ powers NewsNation’s Decision Desk, helping determine the winners in nearly all senate, house, and statewide primary and general midterm election races this year. The entire DDHQ team was headquartered at NewsNation in Chicago on election night 2022, providing up-to-the-minute results and calling close races across the country. The team helped NewsNation call the winners of several key races ahead of the competition, and News nation was the first to announce that Democrats would retain control of the U.S. Senate while Republicans would take control of the U.S. House.



