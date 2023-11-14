NewsNation signs Ross Coulthart as special correspondent

NEWSNATION SIGNS AWARD-WINNING JOURNALIST ROSS COULTHART AS A SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR THE NETWORK

CHICAGO, IL – November 14, 2023 – NewsNation, the fastest-growing cable news network in primetime, has signed award-winning journalist and author Ross Coulthart as a special correspondent and investigative journalist. In his new role, effective immediately, he will contribute to special projects and short and long-form documentary-style pieces on a wide range of topics, including national defense and military operations. Mr. Coulthart’s first project entitled, Unsolved: The JFK Assassination, will be a special timed to the 60th anniversary of the assassination of John F. Kennedy debuting on Sunday, November 19th at 9 p.m. ET.

“Ross is a renowned journalist with decades of news reporting experience, and we are thrilled to bring him on board,” said Michael Corn, President of News at NewsNation. “We look forward to offering our viewers more of Ross’ outstanding journalism.”

Additionally, Mr. Coulthart will continue to provide reporting on UFO whistleblower David Grusch, along with the larger investigation into an alleged secret U.S. military operation that is believed to have been retrieving non-human intelligence spacecraft for years.

Mr. Coulthart is a best-selling author, investigative journalist, and documentary presenter and producer. During his three decades in journalism, he has worked at the top newspaper in Australia, The Sydney Morning Herald, the national public broadcaster’s flagship program in Australia, Four Corners, and Nine TV Network’s Sunday public affairs program 60 Minutes. Most recently, Mr. Coulthart served as an investigative reporter for Spotlight, broadcast on Australia’s most-watched TV network, The Seven Network. Prior to that, he was the chief investigative reporter for the popular news program, Sunday Night.

As the recipient of five prestigious Walkley journalism awards, including the most coveted award for Australian journalism, the Gold Walkley, he has also won the top broadcast award, a Logie, for his investigative journalism in broadcast news. Mr. Coulthart is the co-author of six best-selling books, including The Lost Diggers, Dead Man Running, and Above the Law which exposes organized crime in Australia being operated by outlaw motorcycle gangs. His biography of Australia’s Official First World War historian Charles Bean won the 2015 Prime Minister’s Literary Award for Australian History. Mr. Coulthart’s latest book In Plain Sight: An Investigation Into UFOs and Impossible Science is an investigative work into UAPs.

In 2022, Mr. Coulthart began hosting the podcast Need to Know with fellow author, producer, and journalist Bryce Zabel. He earned a law degree from Victoria University of Wellington and resides in Sydney, Australia.

