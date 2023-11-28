NewsNation announces special programming ahead of Dec. 6 debate

NEWSNATION TO PRESENT SPECIAL PROGRAMMING AHEAD OF REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY DEBATE ON WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6

CHICAGO, IL (November 28, 2023) – NewsNation, the fastest-growing network in primetime cable news, today announced that it will present special programming ahead of the fourth Republican Party presidential primary debate on Wednesday, December 6, from 8-10 p.m. ET. NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas will moderate the debate, alongside SiriusXM Radio’s Megyn Kelly and The Washington Free Beacon’s Eliana Johnson.

To kick off “Debate Week,” NewsNation will host several programs live from the University of Alabama, where the debate will take place. Beginning on Monday, December 4, the network’s chief Washington correspondent, Blake Burman, will moderate the political ensemble program, The Hill,live from the front of the Frank Moody Music Building.Then on Tuesday, December 5, NewsNation Now with Connell McShane (weekdays, 3-5 p.m. ET) and On Balance with Leland Vittert (weeknights, 7 p.m. ET) will broadcast live from The Quad, the center of the university’s campus.

On the day of the debate, nearly the entire NewsNation lineup will be live from Alabama, including, NewsNation Now with Connell McShane, The Hill, and more. Prior to the debate, NewsNation will air “Countdown to the NewsNation Republican Primary Debate,” a two-hour news special hosted by Chris Cuomo, with chief Washington anchor Leland Vittert live from inside the debate hall. Immediately following the event, the network will present a special post-debate show hosted by Mr. Cuomo and Mr. Vittert, with additional analysis and commentary from Political Editor Chris Stirewalt and a variety of NewsNation reporters and contributors. *A full debate schedule is attached below.

Throughout debate day, NewsNation contributors will offer commentary and analysis, including senior political contributor George Will, as well as former Trump administration officials, Sean Spicer and Mick Mulvaney, and former Obama administration official, Johanna Maska. Additional news coverage will be provided by Washington correspondents Kellie Meyer and Brooke Shafer. An encore presentation of the debate will be available on NewsNation at 12 a.m. ET.

In addition to NewsNation, the debate will be simulcast in the country’s Eastern and Central time zones on Nexstar’s broadcast television network, The CW. Viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones will be able to watch the debate on their local CW television affiliate from 7-9 p.m. MT and 8-10 p.m. PT. The debate will be livestreamed on NewsNation’s website, www.NewsNationNow.com, and on Rumble. An audio broadcast of the debate will be available on SiriusXM Triumph channel 111.

To close out the week, on Thursday, December 7, NewsNation Now with Connell McShane, The Hill, and Elizabeth Vargas Reports will broadcast live from the University of Alabama.

DEBATE DAY PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

6-10 a.m. ET – Morning in America with co-anchors Adrienne Bankert and Markie Martin

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET – NewsNation LIVE with Marni Hughes

1-3 p.m. ET – NewsNation Now with Nichole Berlie

3-5 p.m. ET – NewsNation Now with Connell McShane – LIVE from University of Alabama

5-6 p.m. ET – The Hill – LIVE from University of Alabama

6-8 p.m. ET – Countdown to the NewsNation Republican Primary Debate anchored by Chris Cuomo – LIVE from University of Alabama

8-10 p.m. ET – NewsNation Republican Primary Debate – LIVE from University of Alabama

10 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET – NewsNation Republican Primary Debate Special Report anchored by Chris Cuomo– LIVE from University of Alabama

12-2 a.m. ET – An encore presentation of The NewsNation Primary Debate with partners the Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM Radio and The Washington Free Beacon

About NewsNation

NewsNation, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) property, is the fastest-growing national cable news network in primetime reaching nearly 70 million television households across the United States. Validated by independent watchdog groups, NewsNation is America’s source for engaging and unbiased news, which reflects the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local and national expertise of Nexstar Media Group’s 5,500 journalists in 110 newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available on every major cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms including YouTubeTV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and Sling, online at www.newsnationnow.com, and on the NewsNationNow app available on Android and iOS.

