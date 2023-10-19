The Hill and NewsNation sign Steve Krakauer as a contributor

CHICAGO, IL – October 19, 2023 – The Hill, the largest political website in the country, today announced that Steve Krakauer will join the platform as an opinion contributor. Additionally, he will serve as an on-air contributor for Nexstar’s cable news network NewsNation. In these new roles, Mr. Krakauer will offer commentary on the intersection between media and politics.

In making the announcement, Joe Ruffolo, Senior Vice President and General Manager of The Hill and NewsNation Digital said, “We’re very excited to welcome Steve as an opinion contributor for The Hill’s growing Opinions section. The state of the media is changing and evolving, so having his analysis will be an excellent addition.”

NewsNation President of News Michael Corn added, “No one understands better than Steve how the media and politics intersect and shape our national conversation. Having worked as a journalist at major broadcast and cable networks, he not only brings a wealth of experience to NewsNation, but a deep understanding of how the media crafts stories and influences public opinion.”

Mr. Krakauer currently serves as the executive producer of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show. He is a journalist, media critic, and writer and host of the Fourth Watch media newsletter and Fourth Watch Podcast.

In February 2023, he debuted his first book about the media entitled, “Uncovered: How the Media Got Cozy With Power, Abandoned Its Principles, and Lost the People,” published by Hachette Book Group. Mr. Krakauer has worked at multiple legacy networks including, CNN, FOX News, and NBC. Prior to that, he served as V.P. of digital content at The Blaze.

Mr. Krakauer started covering the media as a TV writer and editor at TVNewser, and Mediaite, where he was a founding editor. He earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism at the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

