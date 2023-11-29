NewsNation’s ‘The Hill’ to air on SiriusXM’s POTUS Channel

NEWSNATION’S “THE HILL” TO AIR ON SIRIUSXM’S P.O.T.U.S. CHANNEL STARTING DECEMBER 4

CHICAGO, IL (November 29, 2023) – NewsNation, the fastest-growing network in primetime cable news, today announced that it will offer an audio broadcast of the network’s 5 p.m. political program, The Hill, on SiriusXM’s bipartisan P.O.T.U.S. Channel beginning Monday, December 4. Each weeknight, the show will air on SiriusXM channel 124 at 6:00 p.m. ET, directly following the original live broadcast on NewsNation.

“As NewsNation continues to grow and expand the brand, we are searching for new ways to meet our audiences wherever they are, and our agreement with SiriusXM will do just that,” said Michael Corn, President of News at NewsNation. “We think The Hill is a perfect start and look forward to listeners getting a taste of the NewsNation product whether they’re in their cars or on-the-go listening to the SiriusXM app.”

Moderated by chief Washington correspondent Blake Burman, The Hill provides an inside look at the top news headlines emanating out of Washington and the people shaping today’s political landscape. Alongside a group of panelists, Burman breaks down the most important issues and asks the questions that matter most to Americans. Expanding upon the successful political website The Hill, the show features interviews with lawmakers, political officials, policy makers, and other newsmakers.

SiriusXM’s P.O.T.U.S. Channel provides political commentary from all points of view, as well as interviews with representatives from both sides of the aisle, legal analysis of breaking stories, panel discussions, and daily recaps of what’s happening in Washington, D.C. and beyond. The Laura Coates Show kicks off the weekday programming from 7-9 a.m. ET, followed by The Michael Smerconish Program (9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET), The Briefing with Steve Scully (12-2 p.m. ET), The Dan Abrams Show (2-3 p.m. ET), and The Julie Mason Show (3-6 p.m. ET).

About NewsNation

NewsNation, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) property, is the fastest-growing national cable news network in primetime, reaching nearly 70 million television households across the United States. Validated by independent watchdog groups, NewsNation is America’s source for engaging and unbiased news, which reflects the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local and national expertise of Nexstar Media Group’s 5,500 journalists in 110 newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available on every major cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms including YouTubeTV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and Sling, online at www.newsnationnow.com, and on the NewsNationNow app available on Android and iOS.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

