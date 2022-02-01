10-year-old Tom Brady super fan reacts to retirement

(NewsNation Now) — Tom Brady’s 22-year career has left a mark on generations of fans, and particularly on one 10-year-old super fan.

“He’s a good guy on and off the field,” Noah Reeb said Tuesday on “NewsNation Prime.” “He’s obviously the GOAT and he’s great at football, but he’s awesome off the field.”

Reeb was surprised with a hat from Brady himself after he held up a sign saying the quarterback helped him beat brain cancer.

“Whenever I was just down in the hospital … my mom and dad would pull up highlight reels of Tom Brady,” Reeb said.

Months after that moment, Brady surprised Noah a second time with a very special offer: tickets for him and his family to the Super Bowl this year.

“He’s been my idol for a long time,” Reeb said.

Reeb said it will be hard not to watch the quarterback play in the NFL anymore. Brady announced his retirement Tuesday.

“I’m super sad, but as sad as I am, I want to congratulate him and thank him for all the things you’ve done for me and my family,” Reeb said.