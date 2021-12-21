CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a gunman who fatally shot a Virginia man while he was visiting Los Angeles.

Jason Cortez, 29, was walking on a hiking trail in Montecito Heights on Sept. 10 when he was shot to death in the back with a rifle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD says the gunman was possibly 75 to 100 feet away from Cortez when the shot was fired. Cortez’s wife, Cornia Solorzano, the LAPD and a city councilman are now pleading with the public for help in the case.

“This was supposed to be our first Christmas and New Year’s together as a married couple, but now it’s the first I’ll celebrate without him in seven years,” Solorzano said during a news conference on Friday. “Jason’s family and I are desperate for answers, and we need your help.”

Cortez’s family hopes that the reward will help them bring some answers. The LAPD said that Cortez was “sniped” at random.

“This is … just another senseless killing,” Detective Alex Abundis said. “There is no reason, there is no motive behind this.”

Described as a creative who created music and videos and did editing, Cortez had flown to the city the previous day and was working on a project with a friend when he was gunned down.

The suspected gunman is described as being 20 to 30 years old and stands at 5 feet, 10 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He was wearing a blue hoodie at the time of the shooting, police said. He was last seen heading north through the park trails.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Abundis at 213-486-8700.

