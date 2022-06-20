911 call reveals new information about Ethan Liming’s death

(NewsNation) — There is new information about the fight that left Ohio teenager Ethan Liming dead last week. Police have released the 911 call made by Liming’s friends, who tried to get him help in the moments before his death.

The recording reveals the 17 year-old was still breathing, and had been knocked unconscious during a fight. The 911 operator asks if the fight is still going on, and voices in the background of the call seem to say it is over.

When responders arrived just minutes later however, they found Liming alone and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead a short time later, his autopsy listing blunt force trauma to the head as the cause of death.

The incident began when Liming and a group of teens fired a Splatrball Water Bead Blaster at another group playing basketball outside a high school.

Police have charged two brothers, 20-year old Deshawn Stafford and 17-year-old Tyler Stafford, and their cousin 21-year-old Donovan Jones, with murder. One of their attorneys has argued it was self defense, saying that Liming was punched, then fell and hit his head.

Liming’s death has brought a focus to TikTok videos showing people firing water pellet guns drive-by style at unsuspecting people on sidewalks and in their yards. Police across the country have issued warnings about the incidents and resulting injuries.