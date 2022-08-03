Bezos’ mega yacht towed to new shipyard amid bridge spat

(NewsNation) — In a win for the little guy, or in this case an entire town, Jeff Bezos’ unfinished yacht worth an estimated $500 million has been quietly towed away from its Dutch shipyard in the middle of the night.
The ship was moved before dawn Tuesday just weeks after Rotterdam residents threatened to pelt the yacht with eggs if the city went through with dismantling its landmark bridge, known as “De Hef,” which was preventing the 417-foot mega yacht from reaching the sea faster.
Bezos had suggested taking down and reassembling the city’s Koningshaven Bridge, an idea that outraged locals. The bridge has stood for more than 150 years.
Instead, the company put in charge of Bezos’ luxury yacht, Oceanco, towed it along a different route, avoiding traveling underneath De Hef. The yacht was taken to a shipyard 24 miles away, where it will sit until it’s expected to be completed in a couple months.