Bezos’ mega yacht towed to new shipyard amid bridge spat

View of the Koningshaven Bridge, known as De Hef, (The Lift), in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. A plan to dismantle the historic bridge in the heart of Dutch port city so that a huge yacht, reportedly being built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, can get to the North Sea is unlikely to be plain sailing. Reports this week that the city had already agreed to take apart the recently restored bridge sparked anger in the city, with one Facebook group set up calling for people to pelt the multimillion dollar yacht with rotten eggs. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

(NewsNation) — In a win for the little guy, or in this case an entire town, Jeff Bezos’ unfinished yacht worth an estimated $500 million has been quietly towed away from its Dutch shipyard in the middle of the night.

The ship was moved before dawn Tuesday just weeks after Rotterdam residents threatened to pelt the yacht with eggs if the city went through with dismantling its landmark bridge, known as “De Hef,” which was preventing the 417-foot mega yacht from reaching the sea faster.

Bezos had suggested taking down and reassembling the city’s Koningshaven Bridge, an idea that outraged locals. The bridge has stood for more than 150 years.

Instead, the company put in charge of Bezos’ luxury yacht, Oceanco, towed it along a different route, avoiding traveling underneath De Hef. The yacht was taken to a shipyard 24 miles away, where it will sit until it’s expected to be completed in a couple months.