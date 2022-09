(NewsNation) — Twitter is set to question billionaire CEO Elon Musk under oath in Delaware this week as part of litigation in Musk’s bid to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

Musk’s deposition is slated to last two days starting Monday but could go longer if necessary.

In the video above, business and tech journalist Shibani Joshi takes a deeper dive into the situation, calling it the “ultimate case of buyer’s remorse.”