Caddie’s CPR saves life of prominent Chicago attorney

(NewsNation) — Dylan Gainer was caddying at the Bryn Mawr Country Club, in a Chicago suburb, when he noticed a crowd panicking about 100 feet away, at another hole. He ran over to where Steve Levin had collapsed while golfing.

Licensed in CPR, Gainer acted quickly and started chest compressions. After about 20 seconds, Levin started gasping for air and the color returned to his face. Gainer continued until police arrived a few minutes later.

“I am living proof that CPR saves lives. Had Dylan not been there, I would not be here today,” said Levin, the founding partner at Levin & Perconti Law firm.

Levin was unconscious for 12 days in a hospital, but fully recovered from the heart attack. He and his wife of 48 years are grateful for Gainer’s quick response to someone in need.

“Thanks to CPR and Dylan the caddie, my husband is here and he has all his marbles and we can lead a long life,” said Levin’s wife, Marsha Levin.

“It literally saved his life. … if it wasn’t for Dylan, who was trained, who had the guts and the confidence; he said, ‘I got this, I can handle this’ and he stepped in and did what had to be done. And for that I am forever grateful,” she continued.

Since his full recovery, Levin is paying it forward: He strongly believes in the power of CPR in saving lives and has since donated lifesaving CPR equipment to the fire department, where the paramedics, who came to the golf course, work.

Levin also held CPR training sessions at his law office and trained his family.

Since saving Levin’s life Gainer is redirecting his education to go into medicine. Levin says he’s paying for it all as a way to say thank you.

According to the American Heart Association, less than 50% of people who have cardiac arrest outside of a hospital get immediate help before professional help arrives. But if CPR is performed immediately it can double or triple the chance of survival.