California ‘treehouse’ costs nearly $4 million

(NewsNation) — A California estate has been making headlines after hitting the market.

The $3.8 million property contains more than five acres of land, five different dwellings and is less then one mile away from the beach. But that isn’t what’s baffling Zillow users.

The house has been built around a gigantic tree.

The huge trunks go straight through the home’s living room and can be seen jutting out of the front of the house. Some consider the home a “once in a lifetime opportunity,” while others have taken to the internet to throw out their lighthearted observations.

The house quickly went viral after being posted on Instagram to an account called Zillow Gone Wild.

Since then, the post has amassed more than 100,000 views and thousands of comments all over social media.