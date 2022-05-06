(NewsNation) — As the nationwide manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White continues, Tennessee officers Sheriff Kyle Helton and Lt. Shane Hunter shared details of a 2015 incident with the fugitive, giving a deeper look into his mind.

Many know of Casey White’s current case, where he’s facing a murder charge, but the fugitive is also no stranger to being on the run.

Casey’s 2015 crime spree in Alabama included stealing a SUV and driving it up to a rest stop in Tennessee where he carjacked a semi-truck before opening fire on a woman.

It just so happened to be the night Helton and Hunter were working, and in their jurisdiction.

Speaking on “NewsNation Prime” Friday evening, Lt. Hunter reveals the aftermath of that incident, wherein Casey revealed mental health and drug problems.

“That particular night, he’d been off his medication for a lengthy period of time and had introduced meth. So, with those two together, obviously, Casey becomes a very dangerous person,” Hunter said.

“In Casey’s own words, when I interviewed him that particular night, his intentions were to make law enforcement kill him…He has no regard for human life,” Hunter continued.

After hearing Casey had escaped, Helton, who was with Hunter when they detained him in 2015, said he was immediately concerned.

“I had already contacted other officers that were off duty to get active because we had already had two spots he had did the shooting, but we didn’t know where he was at or where he was going, so we wanted to cover the county as best as we could,” Helton said.

The Ford Edge that Casey and Vicky escaped and had been traveling in was reportedly found in Middle Tennessee.

The two Tennessee officers are now on high alert and have a message for anyone if they come in contact with him.

“If he’s cornered, he’s going to resort to whatever means he may have at his choosing to try and render that situation in his favor,” Hunter said.

“He’s capable of anything. If the public has a clue or think that its him, just call 911. Do not try to approach or try to deal with someone like that, Helton adds.