‘Dilbert’ creator’s comment considered a ‘hate slogan’

(NewsNation) — The creator of the comic strip “Dilbert” is facing backlash after reportedly making racist comments in a Youtube video, using language that reportedly is common among white supremacist groups.

Niall Stanage of The Hill joined NewsNation Pirme Sunday night to discuss Scott Adams’ comment. He allegedly said “It’s OK to be white,” in the video, in which he also called Black people a “hate group.” The Anti-Defamation League has denounced the phrase as a “hate slogan.”

“The history of it, you have”It has become used, first by trolls who are trying to incite a reaction and then latterly by more white supremacist groups,” Stanage said.

